Community ditches snowmaking machine for local sledding hill

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws Pause

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

2:30 Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

3:05 A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

1:01 Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads