Trump's slim NKorea options: Diplomacy, sanctions, force

Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1? Springsteen? Adele? Bieber? McCartney?

Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

0:45