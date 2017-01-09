The Freedom Caucus is all grown up – and may prove it by stalling Obamacare repeal

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region Pause

0:13 12-year-old rescued from submerged car in Placer County

1:46 Tree crushes two cars

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:59 Homeless man rescued in flood

0:11 Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"

0:06 Rushing water on the Yuba River at Donner Pass