Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:59 Homeless man rescued in flood

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:46 Tree crushes two cars

0:13 12-year-old rescued from submerged car in Placer County

0:11 Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide