Obama ends visa-free path for Cubans who make it to US soil

2:13 Storms provide Sacramento region with dramatic scenes of weather's power Pause

0:47 Footbridge near Sunrise closes as surging American River waters wash over it

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

2:10 Drone catches amazingly fast-moving American River after storms

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you