Trump White House considers moving news briefings

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans Pause

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)

1:56 Take a tour of Sacramento's Five 1 Nine Salon Suites

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies