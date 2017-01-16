Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001) Pause

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

0:44 “We complain too much to the refs,” said Matt Barnes after the Kings 122-118 loss vs the Thunder

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

1:46 In less than two minutes more than 25,000 march in Sacramento's March for the Dream in honor of MLK

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

0:54 City wants to limit access to parts of Del Paso Regional Park