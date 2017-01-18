Trump pays surprise visit to his Washington hotel

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned Pause

3:40 Dave Joerger on Indiana Pacers before game

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

0:18 See the view from the bottom of Grass Valley’s massive sinkhole

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling