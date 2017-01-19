Competency hearing sought for Iowan accused of voting twice

0:31 'Sometimes the new guy gets stuck' Pause

0:36 Rehabbed pier now open on West Sacramento riverfront

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

3:09 'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

1:04 Flooded Yolo Bypass is simply striking at sunset