Watch the Trump inauguration live at Sacbee.com

Donald Trump is being sworn in as the nation’s 45th president on Friday, and you can watch live streaming video at Sacbee.com. The livestream will cover the entire day of activities, including the evening inaugural balls.
Trump’s morning will begin with a stop at church. The swearing-in ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time, 9:30 a.m. Eastern. His inaugural address (expected to last about 20 minutes) is planned for approximately 9 a.m. Pacific. Watch for Hillary Clinton sitting on the inaugural podium next to husband Bill Clinton.
After lunch in the Capitol's Statuary Hall, 8,000 people will march in the 1.5-mile inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.
A round of appearances at balls will follow in the evening.
Trump says he's got the "biggest celebrities in the world" coming to town for his inauguration: Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in. Performers at his inaugural balls include the Radio City Rockettes, The Piano Guys, 72-year-old Tony Orlando and 81-year-old Sam Moore, from the soul duo Sam and Dave.
Follow full coverage of Inauguration Day at Sacbee.com:
▪ 12 hours of live streaming video.
▪ Video outtakes: Trump’s speech highlights, the oath of office, the inaugural balls.
▪ Photo galleries.
▪ Stories: Conservatives celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump and the Republican takeover of Washington. Analysis of Trump’s message on Inauguration Day. The Obama-Trump transition.
▪ From California: What Republicans in Sacramento and California think of Trump’s message. Protesters march to the state Capitol.
Coming Saturday:
Coverage of the Women’s March, with rallies planned for Washington and across the nation, including California and Sacramento.
Comments