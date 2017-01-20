Trump inauguration parade highlights

FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.
Donald Trump refers to Hillary Clinton as "Crooked Hillary" when speaking to the National Rifle Association's Leadership forum in Louisville, Ky on Friday, May 20. Top NRA executives officially endorsed him for president at this annual convention.
Ron Unz calls Obama's Middle East policy a disaster but says former President George W. Bush's was worse. Sanchez said she has told Obama what he should be doing. Harris says "there are many tracks." Video courtesy KCRA.
Republican Duf Sundheim and Rep. Loretta Sanchez, D-Santa Ana, jab at each other on immigration at the U.S. Senate debate at University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. on Monday, April 25, 2016. Video courtesy of KCRA.
Bernie Sanders soundly beat Hillary Clinton in the New Hampshire primary — but Hillary Clinton actually took away the same number of delegates from the state as Sen. Sanders. The Democratic Party's practice of using "superdelegates" means that Bernie Sanders could win the popular vote in the national primary, but not get the nomination to run in the fall's general election for president.
In a speech at Revive Church in Collinsville, Illinois, Rev. Rafael Cruz, whose son Ted Cruz is running for the Republican nomination for president, slammed politicians for losing sight of the Judeo-Christian ethic and criticized pastors for letting it happen. Cruz spoke at the church on March 10, 2016.