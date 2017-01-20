Trump inauguration parade highlights

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence make the historic walk from the U.S. Capitol to the White House during the inauguration parade.
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

