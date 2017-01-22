Trump mocks protests in first comment on Women's March

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, questioning whether they voted and criticizing celebrities who participated in the events.
"Watched protests yesterday but was under impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," Trump said Sunday in a Twitter post. It was his administration's first direct response to the Women's March on Washington and related events.
Speakers in Washington Saturday, including the musician Madonna, denounced Trump.
"The revolution starts here," Madonna told the crowd as thousands of marchers began heading toward the White House. "The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal. Let's march together through this darkness."
She was criticized by Trump supporters for musing that she had thought about "blowing up the White House."
Other celebrities appeared, including singer Alicia Keys and activist/filmmaker Michael Moore. Actress Ashley Judd recited an anti-Trump poem written by a young woman from Tennessee.
