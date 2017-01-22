Lawyers: Police wrongly arrested some on Inauguration Day

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:07 High winds, heavy snowfall building up on I-80

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'