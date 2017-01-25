In Kansas, gun-rights supporters face pushback from campuses

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar Pause

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

2:04 Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change