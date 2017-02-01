South Dakota Senate sends ethics law repeal to governor

1:42 DirecTV workers strike over technician's termination Pause

0:44 Watch five years of Sierra snow from space

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

1:26 NASA Day of Remembrance: Space shuttle Columbia was lost 14 years ago on Feb. 1

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

1:16 Margaret Fortune says charter schools have gained ground on preparing black students

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money