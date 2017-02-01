Man accused of hiding kids from authorities takes plea deal

A Storm Lake man accused of keeping Iowa authorities from taking custody of his children has agreed to deal with prosecutors.
Online court records show 33-year-old Scott Banks pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment after prosecutors dropped kidnapping and perjury counts. The agreement includes a recommendation for a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation. The judge is not bound by the agreement, however.
Court documents say Banks hid the two children from child welfare employees on Dec. 14, 2015, and lied while under oath at a court hearing that same day. The children were found later at the home of a relative who wasn't aware of a court order regarding the children.
