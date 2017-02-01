The Latest: Prior presidents had easier time with State pick

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge Pause

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

1:17 Elk Grove's Gavin Reinwald taking football talent, great grades to UC Berkeley

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!'

0:44 Watch five years of Sierra snow from space

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money