Former Alabama sheriff's worker guilty of drug charges

A man who delivered documents for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has pleaded guilty to drug charges.
The Decatur Daily (http://bit.ly/2k9c5nS ) reports 55-year-old Steven Eugene Parker of Hartselle pleaded guilty Thursday to drug distribution and possession charges.
Sentencing guidelines mean Parker could avoid serving time, but a prosecutor says he will ask a judge to send the man to prison.
Parker worked as a process server for the sheriff's office, a position that involves delivering court documents to people.
He was fired in 2011 when authorities accused him of arranging prescription drug sales from his patrol car. Authorities found more than 400 unserved documents in the vehicle when he was arrested.
Parker has been free on bond for more than five years, and sentencing is set for May 3.
