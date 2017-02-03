National Politics

Police: Woman angry at Trump tries to run down officer

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Conn.

Police say a Connecticut woman charged with driving her vehicle directly at an officer tried to explain her actions by saying she was angry about the election of Donald Trump, police abuse, and a lifetime of victimization.

Police say 58-year-old Eileen Pierce, of Harwinton, faces charges including criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault with a motor vehicle after allegedly driving her car toward an officer in Burlington on Thursday. The officer was working a detail as tree crews trimmed branches and was outside his vehicle at the time.

The police report says the officer barely avoided being struck as Pierce yelled and waved her fist on her way past.

Pierce was held on $5,000 bond pending a court appearance Friday. It could not immediately be determined she had a lawyer.

