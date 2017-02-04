Thousands gather in Denver for pro-Muslim rally

Thousands of people gathered at Denver's City Center Park for a rally in support of the Muslim community.
Participants in Saturday's rally carried signs, heard speeches, sang and chanted.
One of the speakers was 17-year-old Zahra Abdulameer who came to the United States as a refugee from Iraq and is now a U.S. citizen. She says she has been welcomed and treated with respect and been able to receive an education. But she fears things could change with President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban. A federal judge blocked the ban on Friday.
Abdulameer says it's utterly cruel that the president wants to deprive people of the same dreams she and her family had. She said safety is not guaranteed by banning Muslims or building a wall, but by upholding the values of humanity and respect for others.
