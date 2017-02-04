LGBT Americans rage against Donald Trump's immigrant ban

Thousands of LGBT Americans raged against President Donald Trump outside the Greenwich Village bar where the gay rights movement was born. They demand that the president suspend his immigrant ban.
The activists gathered by the Stonewall Inn on a chilly Saturday afternoon, chanting "Resist, resist!"
A week ago, the president issued an executive order barring people from seven mostly Muslim countries from the U.S. A judge temporarily blocked the ban Friday, allowing travelers to enter.
Trump has said he opposes same-sex marriage.
Activist Cathy Renna says LGBT Americans have been deeply affected by what she calls "the horrible things Trump has been doing" because their community includes gay Muslim men, immigrants and women hurt by rollbacks on reproductive rights.
In 1969, Stonewall Inn was raided by police, sparking riots.
Comments