Outgoing police chief gets his $250,000 retirement payment

The Honolulu Police Department has $250,000 less in its payroll budget after giving its outgoing chief his retirement settlement.
Police Commission Chairman Max Sword said the check went to Louis Kealoha and his attorneys about a week ago.
Kealoha is under federal investigation.
He is on paid leave until his retirement becomes official March 1.
Acting Chief Cary Okimoto and Deputy Chief William Axt said Wednesday they were concerned the payment would impact other planned expenditures. They said they might ask the city council for payment approval.
Sword told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Thursday that the police department budget covers the chief's salary, benefits and retirement.
Hawaii News Now reported that Kealoha agreed to return the $250,000 if he is convicted of a felony in the next six years.
