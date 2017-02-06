Pocan says Walker Labor secretary rumor 'makes sense'

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says rumors that Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be interested in becoming U.S. Labor secretary "makes sense."
But Walker has insisted since the election that he's not interested in a Cabinet post and is taking steps to run for a third term as governor. Spokesman Joe Fadness on Monday referred back to Walker's previous comments on the issue.
Pocan said Monday that fresh rumors began to circulate in Washington last week that Walker could be interested in the job if President Donald Trump's nominee Andrew Puzder is not confirmed. His hearing has been postponed multiple times.
Pocan says the rumors caught on after Walker talked about labor issues with Vice President Mike Pence and after when engaged in a Trump-like Twitter battle with Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
