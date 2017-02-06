National Politics

Police ID woman killed when car strikes tree in Warwick

The Associated Press
WARWICK, R.I.

Police have identified a woman who died after her car went off a road and slammed into a tree in Warwick.

The accident happened at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday on Potowomut Road near the North Kingstown line. Police on Monday identified the victim as 34-year-old Crystal Duran, of East Greenwich.

Police say Duran was alone in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say they haven't determined whether excessive speed or other factors such as alcohol or drug use were factors in the crash.

Warwick police are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the accident.

