Refugee advocates implore 9th Circuit judges to block Trump administration travel ban

As the Trump administration squares off in court with opponents of its order halting immigration from seven Muslim nations, refugee advocates are peppering federal judges with arguments over the harm they say refugees will face if the order is allowed to stand.
The fight currently is before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, which must decide whether to uphold a temporary restraining order issued Friday by a federal judge in Seattle. Government attorneys have until 3 p.m. Monday to file their arguments over why the judge’s order should be tossed out and the ban reimposed.
Trump’s order would halt immigration from Syria, Iraq, Libya, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia for 90 days and halt the arrivals of refugees from all countries for 120 days while federal authorities devise additional security screening procedures.
Refugee advocates began filing their own briefs Monday with the court, arguing that President Trump’s executive order is endangering refugees and family members of U.S. citizens.
“The executive order has fractured many refugee families whose safety and desire for unification were already fragile, and risks the lives of many who relied on the promises of the United States when they received their visas,” a brief filed by the non-profit refugee assistance group HIAS Inc. states. “Those people made irreversible plans to leave the countries in which they were residing, and followed established procedures to obtain their visas and permission to enter the United States.”
The group cites four clients whose lives have been upended by the president’s order, including an Iraqi man who lives near Mosul and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on Thursday.
The client, identified only as “Mark” to protect his safety, served as an interpreter for U.S. Army forces and “also served in combat, fighting alongside American troops and risking his life in military operations in northern and southern Iraq,” the brief states.
Because of his service, the Iraqi man is fearful of being discovered and killed by Islamic State militants sighting in Mosul, which is a one-hour drive from his home, the brief states.
After passing “a rigorous screening process,” the man was approved for refugee status and prepared to flee to the United States with his wife and three children, purchasing airline tickets, obtaining visas and selling all of his belongings, the brief states.
Instead, the U.S. Embassy in Jordan called him after the president’s order was issued on Jan. 27 and told him that because he is from Iraq his travel had been canceled, according to the brief.
“They are now rescheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2017,” the brief says. “If they cannot travel then, they risk having to renew their medical screenings, which expire on Feb. 23, 2017.
“They also risk the fear of being discovered and harmed or killed by ISIL or by artillery related to the battles in Mosul.”
Following the initial uproar over the travel restrictions, the Trump administration exempted special visa holders who assisted the military in Iraq and Afghanistan, and it was not clear Monday whether the Iraqi man and his family would be allowed entry if the courts ultimately uphold the executive order.
A separate brief filed jointly by the American Civil Liberties Union and its Washington state branch argues that the executive order is in clear violation of the Constitution’s prohibition on the government favoring one religion over another.
“The order is motivated by bias against Muslims, as confirmed by the president’s own public statements, as well as the absence of any rational justification for the categorical exclusion of individuals from the seven identified nations or the complete ban on refugees from around the world,” the ACLU brief states. “The religious discrimination involved in the executive order is inconsistent with the bedrock Establishment Clause and equal protection principle that the government should never favor one religion over another.”
