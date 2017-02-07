New Hampshire governor joins effort to cut addiction stigma

Gov. Chris Sununu is joining an effort to reduce the stigma of drug addiction in New Hampshire.
Sununu, a Republican, is attending a press conference Wednesday organized by DrugfreeNH.org, a collaborative effort that includes the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and other groups.
DrugfreeNH has created a campaign called "Speak Up New Hampshire" that urges people to recognize and accept that addiction is a treatable medical disease. It seeks to reduce the stigma that prevents people from getting help and to create a more supportive environment for people living with addiction.
The news conference will be held at the Statehouse.
