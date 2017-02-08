110 pounds of African drug khat seized at Pittsburgh airport

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban Pause

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:47 Deadly bacteria and fungus found in cannabis samples from Northern California