Ohio victims' rights amendment gets a step closer to ballot

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases Pause

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway