February 11, 2017 6:46 AM

Police kill man, shoot woman while investigating burglary

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine state police say officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman after the pick-up truck they were in rammed a state police cruiser.

Police spokesman Steve McCausland said police had been called Friday afternoon looking for a vehicle involved with daytime burglaries.

He said the shooting occurred after a truck they encountered along Arnold Road "intentionally" rammed a police cruiser.

The man, who was driving, was killed. The woman was transferred to an area hospital in critical condition.

McCausland says no police were injured in the incident and that the names of the man and woman may be released Saturday.

Further details were not yet available.

The Maine attorney general's office will investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure in any shooting involving an officer.

