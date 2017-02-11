Woman shot by Chicago police outside store dies

A woman shot by Chicago police outside a store has died.
The woman's identity was not immediately released. Authorities believe she was about 40 or 50 years old.
The shooting happened Friday just before 6 p.m. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi alleges that the woman was being "combative" and disorderly inside the store. She exited and was approached by officers who alleged that she had what appeared to be a knife.
She allegedly lunged toward the officers and threatened them. Police say officers used a Taser on the woman twice, which appeared to have no effect.
She was shot twice and taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on 30-day administrative assignment, which is required of officers involved in shootings.
Comments