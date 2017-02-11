Providence police shoot 2 suspects

A man and a woman are being hospitalized after they were shot by Providence police after a short car chase.
Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements says the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
Clements says the chase began after police officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one used by two suspects wanted in Bristol. Bristol police had been looking for suspects after a person was found dead in the town earlier on Friday.
The two people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. It's unclear what their condition is. Two police officers were also transported to the hospital for minor leg injuries.
Police were still investigating the scene along Branch Avenue late on Saturday morning.
