Borough may scrap religious invocations before meetings

1:43 Water continues to rush down Oroville spillway on Friday Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

0:25 Caltrans says I-80 still unsafe westbound, working to clear mudslide debris

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

1:11 Fire captain explains the flood danger facing residents in south Sacramento County

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

1:27 Dave Joeger on getting Kings to comeback from behind for another victory vs Hawks

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order