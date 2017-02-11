Protesters: End government support for Planned Parenthood

1:43 Water continues to rush down Oroville spillway on Friday Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

0:13 Cosumnes Fire crews rescue two people stranded after flood waters sweep truck 50 feet off road

0:25 Caltrans official explains the challenges faced in cleaning up Interstate 80

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

1:27 Dave Joeger on getting Kings to comeback from behind for another victory vs Hawks