Police kill man after checking out report of stolen car

Police say they shot and killed a man near a shopping mall in the city's Aiea neighborhood.
Police tell the KHON TV station that the shooting happened about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Pearlridge Center after the man failed to follow orders to get out of a car. KHON says police were checking out a report that the car was stolen.
The TV station reports that the man drove toward the two officers, who fired at the car and killed the driver. A witness told the Star-Advertiser that police arrested a female passenger who was in the vehicle.
