Final names being collected for planned WWII memorial

Final submissions are being sought for a World War II memorial planned for Fort Walla Walla Park.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2lyB1Hs) the memorial will honor military members from the Walla Walla Valley who died while serving in the war.
Sherilyn Jacobson researched service records to come up with a list of 88 names that will be carved into the monument.
She's asking people to submit names she may have missed.
Jacobson said she hopes the name, rank and branch of service will be enough to check records and verify any additional claims.
People can email names to bookend@charter.net.
A committee is raising $360,000 for the monument's construction.
