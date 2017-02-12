Va. gubernatorial candidate mobbed by protesters

A Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate was mobbed by protesters during a trip to Charlottesville.
Corey Stewart, who is chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, visited Charlottesville to defend the city's statue of Robert E. Lee in a downtown park. But he was confronted by angry protesters.
Stewart's visit comes after Charlottesville officials voted to take down the statue on Monday.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2lEAO1f ) that protesters shouted during his visit, "white supremacy has got to go!"
In response, Stewart said of the protesters, "they have no respect not only to Robert E. Lee, a great American, but they have no respect for Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Washington or any of the other great American and Virginia heroes."
