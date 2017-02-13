Martinez says immigration issues can't be lumped together

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez said the nation's immigration enforcement policies should distinguish between the "various situations" of people living in the country illegally.
In an interview with the Albuquerque Journal published Sunday (http://bit.ly/2lbwFoH), Martinez warned against allowing harsh rhetoric to get ahead of policymaking that should treat "multiple problems" in immigration policy with "multiple answers." She did reiterate that she has long opposed efforts to make New Mexico a so-called "sanctuary" for undocumented immigrants.
Martinez said her message to the Trump administration would be to include people who live on the border in conversations about border-related policies.
The governor has often taken a more moderate tone on immigration at the national versus state level; she faced criticism from immigrants' rights groups for her push to repeal the 2003 state driver's licenses law.
Comments