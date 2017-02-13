National Politics

February 13, 2017 11:27 AM

Western Michigan public safety chief facing charge resigns

GREENVILLE, Mich.

A top public safety official in western Michigan has resigned while he faces a health fraud charge.

Greenville City Manager George Bosanic says Mark Reiss resigned Monday as director of public safety. WZZM-TV reports (http://on.wzzm.com/2kDwsax ) Reiss had served in the position since 2013.

Reiss and his ex-wife, Christine Reiss, both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial on health care fraud charges. Reiss allegedly left his ex-wife on his insurance after they divorced in 2014. Court records say they're accused of bilking an insurance company out of more than $100,000.

Reiss and his ex-wife pled not guilty and are awaiting trial. The charge carries a a maximum four-year sentence upon conviction.

Greenville is in Montcalm County, 35 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

