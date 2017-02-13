Governor appoints former lawmaker Adam Driggs as judge

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed former state lawmaker Adam Driggs as a judge in the Maricopa County Superior Court.
Ducey announced the appointment Monday, noting Driggs' experience as an attorney and lawmaker.
Driggs served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2007 to 2010, and in the Senate from 2011 to 2016. During his time as a legislator, Driggs was chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House and Senate. As an attorney, he handled immigration law and represented Olympic athletes before national and international tribunals.
He is the son of former Phoenix Mayor John Driggs, who led the city from 1970 to 1974.
Ducey also appointed Ronda Fisk to a second opening in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Comments