February 13, 2017 1:02 PM

Former tribal leader pleads guilty to federal assault charge

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A onetime Three Affiliated Tribes chairman has reached a plea agreement with the federal government on an assault charge.

Marcus Levings, also known as Marcus Wells Jr., is charged with assault of a spouse or intimate partner resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Authorities say Levings punched his wife in the mouth during an argument on July 3, 2016. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

Levings, of New Town, was chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation from 2006 through 2010.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

