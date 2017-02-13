Former tribal leader pleads guilty to federal assault charge

A onetime Three Affiliated Tribes chairman has reached a plea agreement with the federal government on an assault charge.
Marcus Levings, also known as Marcus Wells Jr., is charged with assault of a spouse or intimate partner resulting in substantial bodily injury.
Authorities say Levings punched his wife in the mouth during an argument on July 3, 2016. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.
Levings, of New Town, was chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation from 2006 through 2010.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
