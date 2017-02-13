National Politics

February 13, 2017 2:34 PM

Montana House supports restricting governor's use of plane

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would require the governor to pay for use of the state airplane to travel to campaign events.

Monday's 58-42 vote mostly followed party lines, with one Republican joining Democrats in voting no. The bill must pass a final vote before it goes to the Senate.

Rep. Brad Tschida (SHE'-duh) is one of several GOP lawmakers who complained last year that Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock used the state plane for a combination of campaign events and official business during his re-election bid.

The Missoula Republican's bill would require the governor's campaign to reimburse the state for the cost of a charter aircraft if it's used for campaign events. The governor would not be able to use the plane for campaign activity within 60 days of an election.

