Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted Pause

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call