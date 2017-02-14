GOP-led council poised to confirm Sununu's education nominee

The Republican-led Executive Council is expected to confirm Frank Edelblut, a businessman who homeschooled his children, as New Hampshire's next education commissioner.
The council will likely confirm Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee at Wednesday's meeting. The vote comes a day after Sununu met with the state Board of Education on the nomination, a step he initially missed that delayed Edelblut's confirmation vote by two weeks.
Edelblut's nomination has sparked fierce debate in New Hampshire because he has no professional background in public education. His expected confirmation comes about a week after Republicans in the U.S. Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos, a school choice advocate and wealthy Republican donor, to lead the federal education department.
All three Republican councilors have said they plan to back Edelblut.
Comments