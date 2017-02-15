North Dakota House considers changes to retirement system

The North Dakota House is considering a plan to eliminate the nine-member board that oversees the Public Employee Retirement System and give the Legislature more oversight.
Majority Leader Al Carlson says his changes would provide proper legislative oversight of a large pool of money that affects tens of thousands of people. The Government Operations Division on Monday recommended his amendments to the PERS budget bill, which was forwarded to the full Appropriations Committee.
The Fargo Republican's proposals would also form a seven-member committee to advise the director of PERS, and well as report to the governor and North Dakota Legislative Management. He says it would give employees a voice in the system.
PERS Director Sparb Collins told the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2kSJjIs ) he hadn't had time to digest the amendments.
Comments