Downtown Little Rock Partnership hires ambassadors

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership has hired two ambassadors to provide information and offer assistance to people in the central business district, and also report maintenance issues.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kBWMRy ) reports 30-year-old Donavan James and 24-year-old Aaron Clark will also monitor panhandlers.
Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola says the ambassadors will help protect the over $125 million private-sector investment made in downtown Little Rock.
Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, says James and Clark will work with the city's police, parks and maintenance personnel. They will also have smartphones with an app to track maintenance issues.
Similar ambassador programs have been used in downtowns nationwide.
