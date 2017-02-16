National Politics

February 16, 2017 9:50 PM

NY expands energy relief policy for low-income residents

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state is expanding its Energy Affordability Policy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that $12 million will be added to provide nearly two million low-income New Yorkers with direct energy cost relief annually. The money will allow 50,000 customers to participate and brings the total program benefits to $260 million.

The policy change will boost the number of low-income utility customers receiving monthly discounts from approximately 1.1 million to 1.7 million.

The policy, which was announced last year, limits energy costs for low-income New Yorkers to no more than approximately 6 percent of household income, on average. That's half of what many New Yorkers are currently paying.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos