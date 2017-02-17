National Politics

Naval Academy student to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A student studying at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis will be among the contestants on the college championship of "Jeopardy!"

The school says 18-year-old freshman Gary Tse of Ellicott City, Maryland, will compete on the show that airs Friday at 7 p.m. The school says he'll face off against a Georgetown University student and a student from the University of Kentucky.

The show's college championship runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 24 and features 15 students competing for a $100,000 grand prize.

The school says that to get on the show Tse completed an online test and attended an in-person interview in New York. The school says Tse is passionate about computer science, English and the community outreach program, Mids for Kids.

