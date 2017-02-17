National Politics

February 17, 2017 2:37 AM

Indiana governor to visit East Chicago over lead problems

The Associated Press
EAST CHICAGO, Ind.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to visit East Chicago and meet with local leaders and residents about the city's lead contamination problems.

Holcomb's Friday trip comes after he issued a state disaster declaration last week over the decades-old lead pollution that's forcing more than 1,000 people to move from a public housing complex. The governor's office says Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will meet with East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and others.

Holcomb says the 30-day declaration focuses on helping find new homes for residents who must move and discussing options with new federal agency leaders.

Vice President Mike Pence faced criticism for not approving a disaster declaration while he was governor and not visiting the city after the contamination's extent gained attention last summer.

