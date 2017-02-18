National Politics

February 18, 2017 8:27 AM

Shaheen part of delegation to Munich Security Conference

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is attending a two-day foreign policy and security conference in Germany.

Shaheen is part of a 16-member bipartisan Congressional delegation led by Republican Sen. John McCain, of Arizona. They'll be attending the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday and Sunday.

Shaheen will participate in a panel discussion on Sunday titled "The New U.S. Foreign Policy: Views from Congress." Other panelists include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Christopher Murphy, of Connecticut.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos