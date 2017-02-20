Senators mull requiring civics class to graduate high school

New Hampshire high school students may soon be required to take a civics class before they can graduate.
The state Senate is voting Thursday on a bill that would mandate every public high school offer a half-year course in civics that each student must take. Districts would design their own courses that must include a series of topics including the duties of a citizen and how citizens can participate in government, the structure of and constitutional basis of state and federal governments, and the interaction between local, state and federal governments.
Existing law says schools must offer a test on United States government and civics as part of a history and government class.
The bill will go to the House if it passes the Senate.
